<p>Udupi: The Brahmavar police arrested two people on the charges of sharing hate posts on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>. </p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Santhosh Kumar (56) from Varamballi in Brahmavar taluk and K Nagaraj (62) from Koteshwara in Kundapura taluk.</p><p>A case was registered against the duo at Brahmavar police station on January 29 for posting a video on social media that spread hatred between religions. </p><p>The case was registered under Sections 196 (1), 353 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS. Under the guidance of Udupi DySP Prabhu DT and Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna, Brahmavar police were successful in arresting the duo.</p>