Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Two arrested for sharing hate posts on social media

A case was registered against the duo at Brahmavar police station on January 29 for posting a video on social media that spread hatred between religions.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSocial mediaUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us