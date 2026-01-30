<p>Novak Djokovic foiled Jannick Sinner's hat-trick bid to dethrone the two-time Australian Open defending champion and set up a mouthwatering title clash with Carlos Alcaraz.</p><p>The Serb, who has not won any Major title since the 2023 US Open beat world No.2 Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a five-setter at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday to roll back the years in the match which ended at 1.32 am local time. </p>.Australian Open 2026 | 'Marathon' man Alcaraz beats Zverev in epic semifinal.<p>Earlier, the Spanish world No.1 Alcaraz fought through 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 over a monumental 5hrs, 27 min in Melbourne to beat Alexander Zverev in the other last-four encounter.</p><p>The final will be held at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. </p><p>In the head-to-head meetings, the 38-year-old holds a slender 5-4 lead, having beaten the Spaniard in the quarterfinals in Melbourne last year.</p><p>He will be seeking a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title .</p><p>For the records, it is the first time since 2018 Wimbledon that both men’s semifinals in a Grand Slam tournament went to five sets.</p><p>Djokovic is into his 11th Australian Open final after ending his sequence of semifinal exits at four consecutive Jajors. </p><p>Meanwhile, Alcaraz is into his first title match at Melbourne Park, and aiming to be the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam. </p><p>If he beats a player 16 years younger, Djokovic would win an all-time record 25th Grand Slam crown.</p><p>(with inputs from ATP Media/agencies)</p>