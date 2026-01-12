<p>Rani Mukerji returns to the screen as Shivani Shivaji Roy as she heads for her deadliest mission yet, tackling the child trafficking mafia. Kicking off the 30th-year anniversary celebration of Rani Mukerji, the makers, Yash Raj Films, released the trailer of her much-awaited film <em>Mardaani 3</em>.</p><p>This blockbuster female-led franchise of India has garnered immense love and critical acclaim for over a decade and has attained cult status among cine-lovers. Standing tall as the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema, <em>Mardaani</em> remains India’s only female cop-led film universe that is successful theatrically.</p><p>Now in its third instalment, <em>Mardaani 3</em> sees Rani Mukerji reprise her iconic role as the fearless and uncompromising cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is in a race against time to rescue scores of unaccounted for missing girls of India. This time, Shivani will take on a merciless, evil and powerful woman as the antagonist in a violent and brutal fight for justice for innocent lives.</p>.<p>The role is being played by Mallika Prasad. Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a key role. <em>Mardaani 3</em> has been written by Aayush Gupta of <em>The Railway Men</em> fame, which became a global hit from India.</p><p>Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, <em>Mardaani 3</em> continues the franchise’s tradition of socially relevant cinema. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and <em>Mardaani 2</em> explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, <em>Mardaani 3</em> delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling. </p><p><em>Mardaani 3</em> is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026.</p>