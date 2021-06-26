MC Bijju's EP out today

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 09:24 ist
'Bedroom Baraha'

The debut EP of MC Bijju, an independent Bengaluru hip-hop artist, is set to release on Saturday.

Called ‘Bedroom Baraha’ (Scriptures of Bedroom), the EP will have five songs in it — ‘Shubhodayadalli’, ‘JSKHAJ’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Hengo Badukthini’ and ‘Dhanyavaada’.

Bijju says the title is inspired from the fact that musicians like him, have their set-ups in their bedrooms. “The tracks were written when I was low at different points of my life. I’ve tried to represent feelings of all artistes who work from home,” says Bijju.

“These songs were thought, written, recorded, mixed and mastered in my bedroom,” he says. The lyrics are 70 per cent Kannada and 30 English.

The EP is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and YouTube Music.

