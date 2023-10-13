Michael Douglas to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI

Douglas joins a series of internationally acclaimed directors and actors like Bernardo Bertolucci, Carlos Saura, Martin Scorsese, Dilip Kumar, Krzysztof Zanussi and Wong Kar-wai to win the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, which was instituted in the IFFI in 1999.

“Douglas, a luminary in the film industry, has captivated audiences globally with his unparalleled talent and commitment to his craft,” an official statement said.

Earlier this year, Douglas was honoured at the India Pavilion in Marche Du Film, during the Cannes Film Festival. He was also awarded the honorary Palme D'Or at the Cannes this year, a testament to his “enduring influence on the global film fraternity”.

Douglas, whose roles in Wall Street (1987), Basic Instinct (1992), Falling Down (1993), The American President (1995), Traffic (2000) and Behind the Candelabra (2013) have left an “indelible imprint on cinema history”, has enjoyed a “remarkable career”, earning two Oscar awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award, the statement said.

He has also produced critically acclaimed films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), The China Syndrome (1979), and The Game (1999).

His actress wife Catherine Zeta Jones, who is known for her outstanding contributions to cinema and her commitment to philanthropy, has acted in films like Traffic (2000), Chicago (2002), and The Mask of Zorro (1998). She is also the recipient of an Oscar and BAFTA award.