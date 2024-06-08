'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' review | Mike and Marcus are the saving grace in this bumpy ride

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
2024
Director:Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
Cast:Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Núñez
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is the fourth instalment of the highly popular franchise. The action-packed movie brings back Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence). The chemistry between the duo is spot on, despite the fact that the first ‘Bad Boys’ movie was released almost three decades ago. Those expecting a recreation of the original ‘Bad Boys’ would not be completely disappointed, though the intensity has slowed down.
The movie sees Mike settling down. A major part of the plotline sees Marcus taking the lead. A role-reversal of sorts. It has its share of laughs, but there is nothing that would have you falling off your chair with mirth.
The duo ends up on the run against law enforcement officials as they attempt to uncover corruption within the department and clear the name of their late captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). Teaming up with Armando (Jacob Scipio), Mike’s estranged son, the trio work towards finding the people who framed their departed captain, even as they are being hunted for murder.
Marcus is a breath of fresh air in his convincing portrayal of a man who believes he is invincible. The supporting cast have limited screen time and don’t really create a huge impact. Sub plots involving Armando and the departed Captain’s family perhaps attempt to make the story more realistic and emotional. Characters from previous instalments could have been used better, but the story just didn’t accommodate them.
Ultimately, it is the chemistry between Mike and Marcus that keeps the ‘ride’ alive.
Published 08 June 2024, 03:58 IST