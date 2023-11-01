Mira Nair reveals she had recommended Irrfan Khan’s name to Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Mumbai: Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, known for films such as 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant', was keen to work with Irrfan Khan, says director Mira Nair who had suggested the actor's name to the filmmaker.

According to Nair, Inarritu was looking for an Indian actor for one of his projects and happened to ask her for a recommendation.