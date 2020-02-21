Mother, an emotion unlike any other

The recently released Kannada film ‘Sagutha Doora Doora’ narrates the journey of two souls in search of their mothers and on their way, come in contact with various other entities of life like acceptance and human values.

Director Ravi Teja has chosen both his main protagonists with humans with the Y chromosome — one young and the other with mental illness — effectively avoiding a view through a woman’s eyes. Which leads us to the question — where are the women directors in Kannada films?

The film is replete with stereotypes and badly needs a touch of feminine sense. ‘Sagutha Doora Doora’ experiments with a ton of editing effects that at some places, it seems unwarranted and shabby.

The film tries to incorporate so many things and ideas, including filial love, sex trafficking the victim’s plight and premarital pregnancy, that it loses steam halfway on focusing on the complexity of a woman wearing the armour called mother.

The only film which has been capable of portraying a strong female lead in the subcontinent’s vernacular film industry remains Mehboob Khan’s ‘Mother India’.