'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' movie review: Too many elements, predictible storyline

A cricket fanatic but below par player, Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao) is forced to work in his father’s store selling, ironically, sports goods. He unexpectedly finds a way to make up for his broken dreams through his arranged marriage. Mrs Mahi, or Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), shares more than just his nickname. She is also a cricket lover. He convinces Mahima to toss away her career in medicine, “listen to her heart”, and become a cricketer. Though he couldn’t make the cut for the Indian team, he makes it his goal to help Mahima join the women’s team.