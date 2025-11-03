Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns for 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' as detective Jatil Yadav

Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the movie marks the highly anticipated return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the sharp and no-nonsense Inspector Jatil Yadav.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 16:54 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsOTT platformNetflixNetflix IndiaNawazuddin SiddiquiTrendingRadhika ApteChitrangada SinghIla ArunRevathyRajat Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us