Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play controversial Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his biopic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a highly versatile actor in the entertainment industry, known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Manjhi – The Mountain Man', 'Manto', and 'Thackeray'. His ability to tackle complex roles with exceptional skill is well-established.

Now, Nawaz is set to add another impressive role to his diverse filmography by portraying the infamous Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his biopic. This has been confirmed by his brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, who is producing the film.

Amid all the speculations, Faizuddin Siddiqui has confirmed the making of the film, which will delve into the events leading to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution, exploring his complex character.