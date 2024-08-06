Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play controversial Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his biopic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a highly versatile actor in the entertainment industry, known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Manjhi – The Mountain Man', 'Manto', and 'Thackeray'. His ability to tackle complex roles with exceptional skill is well-established.
Now, Nawaz is set to add another impressive role to his diverse filmography by portraying the infamous Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his biopic. This has been confirmed by his brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, who is producing the film.
Amid all the speculations, Faizuddin Siddiqui has confirmed the making of the film, which will delve into the events leading to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution, exploring his complex character.
I was super intrigued by this story and I really wanted to be a part of such a film so I thought of going ahead and producing this film myself in my own production house and who better than my brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the role of Upendra Nath Rajkhowa who is an Assamese judge. We all already know the versatility and range of Nawaz and I am delighted to announce this project with my brother.
said Faizuddin Siddiqui
This role is set to be a compelling addition to Nawazuddin's diverse and dynamic range of characters. In his upcoming film, he will take on the challenging portrayal of the notorious Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa.
The film will explore the dark and horrific events leading to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution for the brutal murder of his family, a case that deeply impacted Assam.
With this project, Nawazuddin will look to captivate audiences with his portrayal of another controversial historical figure. Additionally, he will appear in 'Oil Kumar', 'Adbhut', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Sangeen'.