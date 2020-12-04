'Naxalbari' series review: Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer fails to meet expectations

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tinaa Dutta and Satyadeep Mishra

Platform: Zee5

Rating: 2/5

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s latest web series Naxalbari, which was released on Zee5 a few days ago, is a mediocre attempt at storytelling that fails to do justice to its intriguing premise. The show revolves around what happens when the convoy of a politician is attacked by Naxals. The basic storyline touches upon several contemporary issues and packs a punch.

It, however, fails to reach its potential as the execution is not up to the mark. The narrative lacks depth and feels superficial at several points. The screenplay relies more on ‘telling’ than ‘showing’ especially during the opening episodes, making it difficult for fans to relate with the reel action. Most of the characters have not been fleshed out too well, diluting the impact further. Naxalbari might have clicked had the makers opted for a purely linear narrative.

Also read: The experience is going to stay: Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting for ‘Naxalbari’ amid Covid-19 pandemic

A few sequences here and there work better than others, giving fans something to cheer about. A key scene set against the background of an art exhibition make a decent impact due to its ‘shock value’. The scenes focusing on the background of the protagonist serve their purpose. The romantic exchange between the protagonist and his lover too have executed well even though they don’t really add much to the narrative.

Rajeev is the heart and soul of Naxalbari and saves the day with his earnest performance. The Aamir star brings out the vulnerability of his character quite well while upping his game in the more intense sequences.

Tinaa Dutta puts her best foot forward but gets limited scope during the initial episodes. Her character in Naxalbari is different from the ones played by her in the past. Satyadeep Mishra is decent but deserved better.

The supporting cast serves its purpose.

The background music is generic and comes across as neither pulsating nor haunting. Editing is not up to the mark as the show feels disjointed at points. The other technical aspects have been handled with a fair degree of competence.