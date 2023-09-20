Home
Nayanthara's next project is titled ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’

The first look and motion poster of the film launched recently and garnered massive attention on social media.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 15:52 IST

The lady superstar of Tamil Cinema, Nayanthara is known for her acting prowess and enchanting beauty. The diva has a large committed fanbase and a plethora of supporters across the globe.

She has signed a fresh film which will be directed by ‘Dude’ Vicky. The movie will be produced by S Lakshman Kumar and bankrolled by Prince Pictures.

The first look and motion poster of the film launched recently and garnered massive attention on social media.

The star will be essaying the lead role in this movie which is expected to go on floors soon. The movie packs a stellar cast like Yogibabu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasad and others.

The music will be scored by Sean Roldan and editing will be done by G Madhan. The cinematography will be handled by ace cinematographer RD Rajasekar.

