<p>Mumbai: Comedian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kapil-sharma">Kapil Sharma</a> is set to return with the fifth season of his hit non-fiction series as Netflix on Tuesday announced that T<em>he Great Indian Kapil Show</em> has been renewed for another season during an event unveiling its India slate.</p>.<p>The announcement extends Netflix’s partnership with Sharma following four successful seasons.</p>.<p>"It's the first fifth that we are doing and we are really excited for it," Netflix India chief Monika Shergill said.</p>.Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to re-release in theatres.<p>Sharma brought along the core ensemble of the show on stage -- Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.</p>.<p>The upcoming seasons promise new sketches, celebrity interactions and recurring characters, expanding what the platform described as Sharma's ever-evolving “masti-verse”.</p>.<p>Since its debut, the series has emerged as one of Netflix India’s most-watched non-fiction offerings.</p>.<p>The show is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh.</p>