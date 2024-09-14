Netflix in talks for ‘Hot Ones’ show to bolster live TV lineup

By Lucas Shaw

Netflix Inc is looking to stream live versions of the popular YouTube talk show Hot Ones, people with knowledge of the matter said, adding to a lineup that will soon include NFL games and wrestling.

The company is in talks with BuzzFeed Inc, owner of the series featuring celebrities eating ever-spicier chicken wings while chatting with host Sean Evans. The two sides are seeking to reach an agreement this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks could still fall apart.

Under the scenario being discussed, Evans would host several live episodes of Hot Ones created specifically for Netflix. The show is one of the most popular programs ever on YouTube. The average episode draws a few million viewers, while the most popular stretch into the tens of millions. Recent installments featured Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Conan O’Brien and Ariana Grande.