Nick Jonas on Lollapalooza India concert: This was a special one for me in so many ways

"This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out," the 31-year-old musician captioned a series of pictures from the gig.

Clips of fans chanting 'jeeju, jeeju' and Nick responding to them as he blushed went viral on social media.

Priyanka, 41, also reacted to the love her husband received in India.

"My heart, thank you Mumbai," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kevin, the eldest of The Jonas Brothers, also expressed gratitude through a post on social media.

"It's been a long time coming but we finally made it to India for an epic night @lollaindia! Thank you for having us Mumbai (sic)" he wrote.

For their performance at Lollapalooza India, The Jonas Brothers played a medley of their songs, including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close and Jealous.