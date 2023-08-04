Nitin Chandrakant Desai: Art in his heart

Having studied at Mumbai’s J J School of Art and at Bombay University for G D Art, Desai’s elective subject was photography! Said the soft-spoken Desai to me, in his mix of halting English and Marathi-accented Hindi: “On May 9, 1983, I entered Mumbai’s Film City as an assistant to art director Nitish Roy — and was never the same again! I was working on some photographs for him for a TV serial and was suddenly transported from my 2-D world into a magical 3-D universe wherein even the camera moved. I stayed in Film City for 14 days without going home and when I did, told my family that I had found my niche in art direction and was going to do that all my life!”