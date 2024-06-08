Nothing stoppin’ Sameer Anjaan

It was during the pandemic that he found the way out. Sameer had a unique idea. “I thought no lyricist has ever done a musical concert in his name. Composers and singers do shows worldwide. But I thought by this very nature, a lyricist, who is also a consummate at sher-o-shayari (poetry), will be good at it. But why should the audience pay to watch me on stage? The answer was everyone must be keen to know stories about how hit songs were born. I realised that with my output, I could probably keep talking for 20 hours,” he continued.