Open to coming back and doing more work in India: Sendhil Ramamurthy

New Delhi: Indian-American star Sendhil Ramamurthy says he loved working with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar and hopes the film brings many more opportunities from Bollywood, an industry he stayed away from for over a decade due to familial responsibilities.

In Do Aur Do Pyaar, Ramamurthy stars as Vikram, an NRI photographer who falls for Vidya Balan's Kavya, a married dentist. The film, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, is earning praise for its depiction of an urban marriage where a long-time couple seeks love outside of the relationship.

The actor, 49, last worked in a Hindi production in Shor in the City in 2010. He said his absence from Hindi cinema was not driven by 'a lack of desire'.

"I didn't want to be away from the children for far too long and be so far away where I couldn't fly home on a weekend. I hope to be doing a lot more because my kids are teenagers now and it's not cool to hang out with your dad. So I'm much more open to the prospect of coming back and doing more work in India," Ramamurthy told PTI in an interview.

Best known for his film and TV projects such as It's a Wonderful Afterlife, Heroes, Covert Affairs, New Amsterdam, The Flash and Never Have I Ever, Ramamurthy said language was also an issue that kept him away but with the global proliferation of platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney everywhere, the opportunity for crossover has never been better.