Oscars 2021: Here are the nominees in the ‘Actress in a Leading Role’ category

The Oscars 2021, the biggest night of the year for the film fraternity, is just around the corner and many expect it to be an unforgettable affair. Some of the biggest names from showbiz will be competing with each other for top honours this year, which suggests that a keen contest is on the cards. The ‘Actress in a Leading Role’ category, in particular, has piqued the curiosity of fans. Here is a look at the names that made it to the list.

Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’)

The seasoned actor delivered one of the finest performances of her career in Nomadland, a film that caters to those fond of serious cinema. She played the role of an ageing woman who embraces an unconventional lifestyle following a series of setbacks. The film received critical acclaim for its mature execution.

Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’)

Viola played the noted American singer Ma Rainey in the critically-acclaimed drama, hitting the right notes with her measured performance. The film was directed by George C Wolfe and had an impressive cast that included the late Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman and Colman Domingo.

Andra Day (‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’)

The biographical drama revolved around Jazz sensation Billie Holiday’s attempts at waging a war against drug use. Andra did justice to the role, making it easier for the viewer to relate to her reel struggle.

Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’)

Carey left fans asking for more with her work in the ‘MeToo comedy’ Promising Young Woman, which revolved around what happens when the protagonist tries to punish those responsible for her friend’s rape. The film received critical acclaim even though a few feathers were ruffled due to the bold premise. The film was helmed by The Crown actor Emerald Fennell.

Vanessa Kirby (‘Pieces of a Woman’)

Vanessa was the proverbial heart and soul of the emotionally-draining drama Pieces of a Woman, which revolved around the traumatic journey of a woman while highlighting her strained relationship with her husband. The actor got into the character, adding depth to the reel action