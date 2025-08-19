<p>The Academy Awards might get a new stage soon, as the Oscars’ broadcast contract with <em>ABC</em> comes to a close after the 2028 ceremony. Top media players, including YouTube, Netflix and NBCUniversal, are vying for broadcast rights. According to a report by <em>Bloomberg</em>, Google’s YouTube is the frontrunner and is considered a strong contender to stream the 2029 Oscars.</p><p>Over the years, streaming platforms have been steadily experimenting and expanding into live event coverage. One of the major steps came in that direction when YouTube acquired the NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.</p><p>Though <em>ABC</em> has held the Oscars streaming rights for nearly five decades, Disney’s hold on the event looks bleak. The Academy is reportedly exploring alternative partnerships, signalling both a strategic move in negotiations and a possible change in broadcast tradition.</p>.'DQ41' movie: Pooja Hegde roped in as leading lady opposite Dulquer Salmaan.<p>Heavyweights like <em>ABC</em>, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon and CBS are all in the race for the Oscars, given their experience with live broadcasts and studio content. However, YouTube has emerged as a surprising contender. According to sources, the platform has made inquiries about acquiring the rights, signalling its growing ambition in the live entertainment space.</p><p>Though the idea of the Oscars streaming on YouTube or Netflix might gain interest, the deal going away from ABC remains uncertain. The deal with ABC runs through 2028 and negotiations are ongoing. Many contenders also have the advantage of combining traditional networks with streaming and studio muscle behind theatrical films.</p><p>As the entertainment world shifts, the Oscars hold their place as a high-stakes live event. Whether broadcast on ABC or streamed via Netflix or YouTube, the ceremony is set to keep evolving with the times.</p>