Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Oscars could move to YouTube or Netflix after ABC contract expires: Report

Heavyweights like ABC, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon and CBS are all in the race for the Oscars, given their experience with live broadcasts and studio content.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsOscarsAcademy AwardsNetflixTrendingABCHollywood News

Follow us on :

Follow Us