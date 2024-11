P Sheshadri retrospective to screen 8 films

The award-winning films that will be screened include 'Vimukthi' and 'Bharath Stores' (November 22), 'Mohandas' and 'Mookajjiya Kanasugalu' (November 23), and 'December 1' (November 24). The films deal with themes such as relationships, poverty, tradition and politics.