'Panchayat' season four set for June 24 release on Prime Video

The show’s lead star Jitendra Kumar is returning for the new season along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:55 IST

