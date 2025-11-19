<p>After entertaining the audience for several years, national award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to begin a new chapter in his creative journey as he turns producer for the very first time with <em>Perfect Family</em>, an eight-episode dramedy.</p><p>Presented as a “JAR Series” and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra, the show is said to be India’s first-ever long-format series to be launched on YouTube under a pay-per-view model, following the footsteps of <em>Sitare Zameen Par</em>. Aamir Khan’s film also opted for a direct YouTube release post its theatrical run.</p><p>Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, <em>Perfect Family</em> will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel from November 27, with the first two episodes available for free permanently.</p><p>Viewers can unlock the remaining episodes through a single one-time Rs. 59 purchase, offering a globally accessible, flexible viewing model that blends with the emerging digital-first trends seen internationally. Featuring a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others, the show is a dramedy about a typical family.</p><p>The series, directed by Sachin Pathak, explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. The series revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.</p><p>Speaking about turning producer, Pankaj Tripathi said, “<em>Perfect Family</em> is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content."</p><p>"Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential. When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved; it’s a real story told with a warm, humorous touch. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them,” added Pankaj.</p><p>The eight-episode series, with runtimes ranging from 35 to 40 minutes, is designed to capitalise on the changing digital distribution model. By maximising accessibility and democratizing reach, Perfect Family taps into new revenue possibilities within India’s fast-expanding digital entertainment sector.</p>