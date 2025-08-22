Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Parents are binging ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ on Netflix as much as their kids

The movie has become an unexpected juggernaut this summer, and is well on its way to reaching the cultural resonance previously achieved by Disney films like 'Encanto' and 'Frozen.'
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 12:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 12:54 IST
EntertainmentNetflixNetflix IndiaKpopkorean movies

Follow us on :

Follow Us