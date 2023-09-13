Prabhas' action-adventure 'Salaar' release postponed due to VFX delay

Prabhas-starrer Salaar directed by Prashant Neel, which was scheduled to hit the screen on September 25, 2023 has now been postponed.

Hombale Films took to social media to make the official announcement.

“We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards.

The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.

#SalaarComingSoon” (sic)