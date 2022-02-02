Prabhas' multilingual 'Radhe Shyam' to release in March

Prabhas' multilingual 'Radhe Shyam' to release in March

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 12:44 ist

The much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is set to be released on March 11.

Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a January 14 opening but was pushed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the film shared the new release date along with a new poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

"The enthralling love story has a new release date! #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March," the tweet read.

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
Prabhas
radhe shyam

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 