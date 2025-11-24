<p><em>Spirit</em>, the much-anticipated project by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, finally went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 23). </p><p>One of the major highlights of the pooja ceremony was the presence of megastar Chiranjeevi. He graced the ceremony as the special guest of honour.</p><p>T-Series Films took to social media to share a sneak peek of the mahurat, posting a series of photos from the pooja ceremony. "Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's "SPIRIT" goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now," read the caption.</p>.<p>Visuals from the pooja ceremony are out in public and are making waves online, with fans of Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tripti Dimri flooding social media.</p><p>Headlined by the Rebel Star Prabhas, this epic film is the next big move from the duo producer Bhushan Kumar and blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.</p>.<p>Excitement further heightens as Tripti Dimri has come on board, replacing Deepika Padukone. She teams up with Prabhas for a brand-new, fresh pairing. After her fiery performance in <em>Animal</em>, she’s making her return with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga.</p><p>Prabhas reportedly plays an IPS officer and is touted to be a massive pan-world entertainer. Made on a big scale, with raw emotion and explosive storytelling, <em>Spirit</em> is set to elevate the cinema viewing experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's powerful storytelling and unique filmmaking style. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2026.</p>