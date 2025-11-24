Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Prabhas – Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' goes on floors with grand pooja in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi gives the first clap

The major highlight of the pooja ceremony was the presence of megastar Chiranjeevi, who was present for the muhurat puja as the special guest of honour.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 07:06 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasTrendingBhushan Kumart seriesTripti DimriSandeep Reddy Vanga

Follow us on :

Follow Us