Pretty special moment: Vir Das after praise from Jerry Seinfeld

What does it feels like when comic genius Jerry Seinfeld calls you funny? It’s definitely a “pretty special” moment, says Indian actor-stand up artiste Vir Das.

Vir was in for a surprise when he recently got to know that in a conversation with comedian Chris Rock, Seinfeld said he found him “really funny”.

"I saw this Indian guy named Vir Das on a Netflix promo on Instagram. Did you see where he does part of the act in Hindi and part of it in English? (He is) a really funny guy.

“That's a great thing that Netflix does - Bring all these people to us,” Seinfeld said in response to Rock’s remarks that it is the golden age for stand-up comedians as the field is becoming more diverse with each passing day.

Sharing the comments made by Seinfeld on Twitter, Vir said it was so “cool” to have his name being mentioned by one of the biggest stars in the stand-up scene.

“If you're a comedy fan like me, you understand how cool this is. When Jerry Seinfeld mentions you to Chris Rock in a magazine, it's a pretty special day,” he said.

Vir currently has three comedy specials -- "Abroad Understanding", "Losing It" and "Vir Das For India"-- being streamed on Netflix.