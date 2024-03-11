Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Oscars; delay its start

The start of the yearly Oscars broadcast was delayed by several minutes due to hundreds of protesters blocking the red carpet and entrance to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
This obstruction caused numerous Hollywood luminaries to arrive late for the event, creating an unexpected disruption to the proceedings, as reported by The Guardian.
Before and during the red-carpet event, demonstrators supporting Palestine vocally expressed their demands to fans and celebrities, urging for an immediate ceasefire and the liberation of Palestine.
Several protesters held placards with messages like "No awards for genocide" and drove school buses adorned with Palestinian flags.
Reportedly, Margot Robbie, the star of the Barbie movie, was among those attempting to navigate through the protesters.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), as conveyed to local news station KABC, the demonstrators were confined "outside the secure zone," with officers successfully clearing routes and intersections subsequent to issuing a dispersal order.
Despite the protests, The Guardian reported that the entry into the theater remained safe and secure, with attendees maintaining good spirits. The publication also highlighted that the show is proceeding according to plan, undeterred by the disruptions outside.
There were also protests directly on the red carpet, with celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, and others donning red pins in a show of solidarity with Artists4Ceasefire.
“We’re all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for the safety of everyone involved. We really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people,” Youssef said during a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“We really just want to say, ‘Let’s just stop killing children.’ There’s so much there to process and it feels like the easiest way to have the conversations that people want to have is when they’re isn’t an active bombing campaign happening,” he further added.
