'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Song Launch: Allu Arjun's act leaves fans awestruck in Chennai

<p><em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em>, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is eagerly awaited by the audience and critics. While the promotional activities were at their peak, the makers have again raised the bar by releasing the new song 'Kissik', featuring Icon Star Allu Arjun and dancing queen Sreeleela. </p><p>The makers organised a grand song launch event at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Chennai over the weekend, and the song launch event saw Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, DSP, and others in attendance.</p>.<p>At the grand song launch event, Allu Arjun brought the brand of 'Pushpa' to life with his fabulous dialogue from the biggest film of the year. His impromptu act made the fans go gaga, further elevating the <em>Pushpa 2</em> fever. The makers took to social media to share this iconic moment and wrote,</p><p>"Brand Pushpa Raj will take over the box office worldwide on December 5th </p><p>#Pushpa2TheRule </p><p>#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th"</p>.<p>Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat and will be released on December 5.</p>