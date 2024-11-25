Home
entertainment

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Song Launch: Allu Arjun's act leaves fans awestruck in Chennai

At the grand song launch event, Allu Arjun brought the brand of 'Pushpa' to life with his fabulous dialogue from the biggest film of the year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 07:52 IST
Entertainment News Tamil Nadu Rashmika Mandanna Chennai Trending allu arjun Pushpa 2

