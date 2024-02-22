Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani in Goa

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa at a five-star hotel on Wednesday.

The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Singh, 33, was seen wearing a pastel shade lehenga, while Bhagnani, 39, opted for beige sherwani.

The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers. "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," they wrote on Instagram, posting photos with a heart emoji.