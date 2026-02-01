<p>New Delhi: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ram%20Charan">Ram Charan</a> was mobbed by the fans upon his arrival at the hospital with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, to visit his wife Upasana Konidela and their newborn twins.</p>.<p>In the videos circulating on the internet, the "Game Changer" actor is seen making his way out of a crowd of people, while holding his daughter in his arms.</p>.Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcome twins.<p>Charan and Konidela announced the arrival of twins, a baby boy and a baby girl with a post on social media on Sunday. "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude...The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," it read.</p>.<p>As videos of him surfaced on the internet, many users called out the behaviour by the public and said fans should understand that even artists require privacy.</p>.<p>"He is going to meet his wife and newborn kids give some privacy, don’t cause too much disturbance guys," wrote one user.</p>.<p>"No child should go through this! So so shameless! What happened to basic civic sense and safety? Disgusting behaviour by his so called fans! Its such a frightening situation for that poor child," wrote another.</p>.<p>"Disgusting," read another comment by the user. </p>