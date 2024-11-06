Home
entertainment

'Ramayana' set for grand release on Diwali 2026 and 2027, says Namit Malhotra

Nitesh Tiwari helms the movie, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash in crucial roles.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 05:39 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 05:39 IST
