'Ramayana' set for grand release on Diwali 2026 and 2027, says Namit Malhotra

<p>Witness an extraordinary cinematic journey! Namit Malhotra's anticipated epic <em>Ramayana</em>, directed by the celebrated director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitesh-tiwari">Nitesh Tiwari</a>, aims to elevate Indian cinema to new heights. This grand adaptation brings one of India's most treasured stories to life with unmatched scale and creative vision.</p><p>Namit Malhotra, the driving visionary at Prime Focus Studios, has played a major role in Hollywood hits like <em>Dune</em>, <em>Inception</em>, and the recent <em>Garfield</em> movie. He also recently announced <em>Angry Birds 3</em>. Malhotra's mastery of visual storytelling has positioned him as one of Hollywood's most influential Indians.</p><p>Taking to social media, Namit Malhotra unveiled a poster and shared, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our "RAMAYANA"– for people across the world.</p><p>Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…</p><p>Part 1 in Diwali 2026</p><p>and</p><p>Part 2 in Diwali 2027</p><p>From our entire Ramayana Family 🙏🪔" (sic)</p><p>Nitesh Tiwari helms the movie, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash in crucial roles.</p><p>Audiences are gearing up for Diwali 2026 and 2027, as <em>Ramayana</em> Parts One and Two, India's largest film ever, sets out to mesmerize global audiences.</p>