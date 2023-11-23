Ranbir Kapoor a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino & Kamal Haasan: 'Animal' dir Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"He doesn’t get angry like his character (in the film). He is a very calm person. I remember when I used to write rageful scenes, I would ask him so many times, ‘Ranbir, when do you get angry?’ He would say, 'I don't get angry, and Sandeep this is the 7th or 9th time you are asking me this'."

Vanga said he was introduced to Kapoor's work through Rockstar, in which the actor played the role of a musician struggling to find himself, spiritually and artistically.

"I saw two shows of Rockstar on the same day. I loved him and I told him about this. I never thought I would get to work with him. As a concept film, this is my second film. I’m glad I got to work with him this early. He had called me saying, ‘We should work (together)’. This is after Kabir Singh.