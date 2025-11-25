<p>The buzz surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial, <em>Spirit</em>, featuring <em>Rebel</em> star Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, continues to generate massive noise ever since the announcement.</p><p>Following the film's grand muhurat ceremony yesterday, media reports suggest that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make a special appearance. The movie allegedly creates a cinematic turning point and marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the two massive stars.</p>.Prabhas – Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' goes on floors with grand pooja in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi gives the first clap.<p>"Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas,” says the source, quoted in Deccan Chronicle.</p><p>Since the news leaked, speculation surrounding the project has intensified, with many believing Sandeep Reddy Vanga has the power to deliver on expectations and potentially integrate the movie into his unique universe with the inclusion of Ranbir Kapoor.</p>.<p><em>Animal</em>, directed by Sandeep and starring Ranbir Kapoor, stands as one of the biggest blockbusters and holds the record as one of the highest-grossing movies in Kapoor's filmography.</p><p>Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows Prabhas as an IPS officer in <em>Spirit</em>, and the film is touted to be a massive pan-world entertainer. Produced by T-Series, <em>Spirit</em> stars Prabhas, Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles and is scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.</p>