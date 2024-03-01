JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranveer, Deepika make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement; pics viral

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Jamnagar airport, the same day after making a joyous announcement of their pregnancy.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us

Celebrity power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance post the pregnancy announcement on February 29.

Celebrity power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance post the pregnancy announcement on February 29.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Their arrival at the Jamnagar airport witnessed a huge crowd. Media and fans mobbed the star couple. Ranveer played a good husband as he protected his wife and actor Deepika from the massive crowd as they made their exit from the airport.

Their arrival at the Jamnagar airport witnessed a huge crowd. Media and fans mobbed the star couple. Ranveer played a good husband as he protected his wife and actor Deepika from the massive crowd as they made their exit from the airport.

Credit: Reuters

The visuals are going viral on social media as Ranveer and Deepika set major couple goals with their stylish attire.

The visuals are going viral on social media as Ranveer and Deepika set major couple goals with their stylish attire.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 March 2024, 07:28 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentBollywood newsDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT