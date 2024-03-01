Ranveer, Deepika make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement; pics viral

Celebrity power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance post the pregnancy announcement on February 29.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived at Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Their arrival at the Jamnagar airport witnessed a huge crowd. Media and fans mobbed the star couple. Ranveer played a good husband as he protected his wife and actor Deepika from the massive crowd as they made their exit from the airport.
The visuals are going viral on social media as Ranveer and Deepika set major couple goals with their stylish attire.
Credit: Special Arrangement
(Published 01 March 2024, 07:28 IST)