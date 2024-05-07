Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Warranty of Modi's guarantee' expired, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will form government: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

"I went to Kerala, Karnataka, a little bit of Uttar Pradesh. I am getting information from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on polls. The warranty of Modi ji's guarantee expired. It is difficult for people to vote for Modi ji when the warranty expired. That's why, a change is visible in the country," he said.

Asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar' (above 400) and Congress' target in the polls, he said I.N.D.I.A. alliance would form the government.

"We will win 20 seats in Kerala, 39 out of 39 in Tamil Nadu, one seat in Pondicherry, at least 14 in Karnataka, 14 seats in Telangana," said Revanth Reddy, who is also president of the Congress in Telangana.

Broadly, 272 is the magic number and I.N.D.I.A. alliance will get "plus 272 seats," he said.

Asked what is the party's slogan against the backdrop of BJP's 'Abki baar 400 par', he said Congress never speaks for mere slogans and that it is fighting polls on "5 nyay, 25 guarantee".

Hitting out at BJP, he alleged the saffron party has not implemented its "promises" of two crore jobs per year, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor and doubling farmers' income.