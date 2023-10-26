Ranveer & Deepika unveil their wedding video on Koffee with Karan

The eighth edition of Koffee with Karan began with a bang with power-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as guests.

Bollywood's 'IT' couple, Ranveer and Deepika touched on various topics about their lives and discussed it on the show. From three back-to-back flops to talking about her anxiety, Ranveer and Deepika spoke at length about their personal lives on the show.

The dup, who tied the know at Lake Como in 2018, decided to showcase their wedding video on the show five years after they said their vows. The dreamy wedding video left fans swooning long after the premiere on the show. The clip even moved host Karan Johar to tears.

The wedding video started with Ranveer's heartfelt speech at a pre-wedding ceremony where he was seen expressing his love for Deepika. The video also showed amazing and beautiful glimpses from their wedding.

"I was attracted to the person that most of the world has not seen. There is quite side to him, very intelligent side. There is a sensitie side to him. I love the fact that he cries. I love the fact that he was all heart", Deepika said in the video.