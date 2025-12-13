<p>New Delhi: "Dhurandhar", headlined by Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore nett at the box office, the makers said on Saturday.</p><p>Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.</p><p>It has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.</p><p>Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle. The post comprised the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.</p>.Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' draws critical reaction from Pakistan over inaccuracies.<p>The total collection of the film stands at Rs 252.70 crore nett.</p><p>"A fiery Friday at the box office. Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide," read the caption.</p><p>The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.</p>