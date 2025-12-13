Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' earns Rs 252.70 at box office

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 252.70 crore nett.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 08:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 08:23 IST
Entertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us