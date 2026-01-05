<p>In a historic run for Bollywood, Ranveer Singh’s <em>Dhurandhar</em> has surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in India, currently sitting at Rs 820.30 crore net. This achievement, paired with the film’s massive Rs 1,200 crore global haul, makes Bollywood live-wire Ranveer Singh the first actor of the modern era to enter the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club. His ability to deliver these unprecedented numbers makes him one of the most formidable forces in the Hindi film industry.</p><p>The brilliance of <em>Dhurandhar</em>'s box office run lies in its relentless consistency. It hasn't just accumulated a high total; it has redefined benchmarks for repeat value and audience retention. With each passing day, <em>Dhurandhar</em> continues to break barriers, making its journey a textbook example of how star power leads to enduring box office success.</p><p>As the film surpasses the Rs 800 crore mark in Hindi, the trajectory places <em>Dhurandhar</em> in direct contention with Pushpa 2’s Hindi record. The scale of <em>Dhurandhar</em> rests heavily on Ranveer's shoulders, and trade consensus agrees that it is his performance that has sustained the film’s momentum long after the opening rush.</p>.Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya back in Mumbai after New Year’s festivities.<p>Social media debates reflect this impact clearly as praise continues to pour in from all quarters. When collections become secondary to character impact, it signals a performance that has truly well-received by the audiences. An 800 crore single-language Hindi run, coupled with Rs 1000 crore worldwide earnings, places Ranveer Singh in rarefied territory—making him the first from his generation to achieve these milestones.</p><p>Much of this success has been driven by what fans call “Hamza fever”. Ranveer’s portrayal turned <em>Dhurandhar </em>Part 1 into a cultural moment, dominating conversations and sustaining recall weeks after release. With <em>Dhurandhar</em> Part 2 on the horizon, the industry buzz has already shifted gears, hinting at “Jaskirat fever” as the next chapter—once again fuelled by Ranveer Singh’s ability to reinvent within the same universe.</p><p>With records across territories and continents alike, Jio Studios & B62 Studios’ Aditya Dhar directorial continues its once-in-a-generation march, a phenomenon that isn’t just breaking records, but redefining the global benchmarks of Indian cinema.</p>