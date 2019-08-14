Rapper A$AP Rocky gets suspended sentence for assault

A Stockholm court on Wednesday convicted US rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed him a suspended sentence over a street brawl in June, a case that outraged fans and stoked diplomatic tensions.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two members of his entourage "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground. The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm," the court wrote in its verdict.

It said the three were "not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence".