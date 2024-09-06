Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rapper Rich Homie Quan dies at 34

The rapper died at his home in Atlanta, TMZ reported, citing his family and a representative for the Fulton County morgue.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 04:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

American rapper Rich Homie Quan, who charted the Billboard Hot 100 with songs like Type of Way and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), died on Thursday, according to media reports. He was 34.

The rapper died at his home in Atlanta, TMZ reported, citing his family and a representative for the Fulton County morgue.

The office of the Fulton County medical examiner declined to comment.

The rapper, whose name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, started his career in 2011. He saw mainstream success with one of his songs reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The New York Times hailed him in 2013 as "part of Atlanta's rising generation of rappers."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2024, 04:40 IST
World newsEntertainment Newsrapper

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT