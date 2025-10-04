Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get engaged in Hyderabad: Reports

<p>Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now engaged, as per multiple<a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-engaged-in-private-ceremony-hyderabad-10287064/"> media reports</a>. According to the sources, the engagement took place at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad, and was attended by close family members. </p>.'Thamma' Song: Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurrana burn the screen in 'Tum Mere Na Huye'.<p>The duo was rumoured to be in a relationship since 2018, after they starred together in <em>Geetha Govindam</em>. </p><p>In June, the buzz around their dating intensified when Rashmika and Vijay were seen arriving together in Mumbai. Visuals of the duo leaving together <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-spotted-together-in-a-car-reignite-relationship-rumours-3591319">went viral</a> on social media.</p>