Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park

Cheetahs were reintroduced in India on September 17, 2022, several decades after they went extinct in the country.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 08:46 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshKuno National Parkcheetah

Follow us on :

Follow Us