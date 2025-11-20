<p>Sheopur (MP): India-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday, calling it a “historic milestone in Project Cheetah”.</p>.<p>“A historic milestone has been achieved as Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The mother and cubs are doing well,” Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.<p>This is an “unprecedented” breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative, he said.</p>.'No mining within one km of national park, wildlife sanctuary': Supreme Court.<p>Mukhi, the first Indian-born female cheetah at 33 months of age, has now become the first India-born cheetah to reproduce, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah, he said.</p>.<p>“The successful reproduction of an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species’ adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats,” Yadav said.</p>.<p>“This significant step forward strengthens optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation’s conservation goals,” he added.</p>.<p>Cheetahs were reintroduced in India on September 17, 2022, several decades after they went extinct in the country.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then released eight cheetahs, five females and three males, brought from Namibia, into Kuno National Park, marking the first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats. </p>