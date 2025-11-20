<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> police on Thursday vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities.</p>.<p>Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the delay in trial was attributable to the accused and they cannot take advantage of it.</p>.<p>Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/citizenship-amendment-act">Citizenship Amendment Act</a>.</p>.Kashmiri MBBS graduates from Pakistan, Bangladesh under scanner after ‘white-collar’ terror module bust.<p>The videos showed Imam giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020 before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.</p>.<p>Pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, the advocate said, "Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities." </p><p>Raju added, "It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades." </p><p>At this juncture, Justice Kumar asked if the speeches were part of the chargesheet, to which Raju replied in the affirmative.</p>.<p>Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman were booked under the UAPA, the stringent anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.</p>.'White collar' terror module was scouting for suicide bomber since last year: Officials.<p>The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).</p>.<p>The hearing in the matter will continue after 2 pm. </p>