<p>Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda, one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry, are taking their relationship step by step, with their eyes on their ultimate goal: <em><strong>marriage</strong></em>. After keeping their romance private for over six years, the <em>Geetha Govindam</em> stars have finally taken their relationship to the next level with an engagement.</p><p>Vijay and Rashmika got engaged last week in Hyderabad. The cosy, intimate ceremony was attended by their immediate family and closest friends, radiating love and happiness throughout. The ceremony wrapped up with everyone enjoying a delicious meal in celebration of the couple's beautiful journey.</p><p>Rashmika and Vijay will now enjoy a couple of months of courtship before their highly anticipated wedding in February 2026. A source reveals that the couple has chosen to marry just a week after Valentine’s Day.</p><p>Despite their hectic schedules, the pair are leaving no stone unturned in the wedding planning, ensuring every detail is perfect to create lasting memories. Their goal is to offer their guests a memory so special that it will be cherished for many years ahead. While rumours suggest a destination wedding, insiders confirm that the big day will take place in Hyderabad, where the couple will be joined by a star-studded guest list.</p><p>On the professional front, Rashmika, who was last seen in <em>Kuberaa</em>, is preparing for her next project and <em>Thamma</em>, a part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe. Meanwhile, Vijay’s most recent appearance was in <em>Kingdom</em>.</p>.<p><strong>Vijay Devarakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship timeline</strong></p><p>Vijay and Rashmika are rumoured to be dating each other, having first worked together in <em>Geetha Govindam</em> in 2018, and their relationship further blossomed when they collaborated on <em>Dear Comrade</em> (2019).</p>.<p>Ever since then, Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together, be it on vacation or at events. In August this year, the couple led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders.</p>