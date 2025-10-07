Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rashmika Mandanna to marry Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026

While rumours suggest a destination wedding, insiders confirm that the big day will take place in Hyderabad, where the couple will be joined by a star-studded guest list.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 06:38 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaRashmika MandannaVijay DevarakondamarriageTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us