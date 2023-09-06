Rashmika Mandanna's social media post triggers rumours about relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

In the world of showbiz, where every move is deeply analysed and discussed, a single photo can make headlines. Such is the case with a recent post of Rashmika Mandanna, which has ignited a frenzy of speculation about her relationship status with Vijay Deverakonda.
The 27-year-old diva, who has captivated audience with her remarkable performances in a string of successful films, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram that has left everyone guessing.
With the post, netizens got an interesting assignment on social media as they compared it with another post on Vijay Devarakonda's account a week back.
Surprisingly, both the photos had the same background which was enough for netizens to assume that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are living together.
The post has gone viral on social media and become one of the most discussed topics in showbiz.
Social media has been abuzz with theories, with some fans convinced that the Geeta Govindam stars are 'engaged' and have been living together for the past 3-4 years away from everyone's eye.