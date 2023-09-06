Rashmika Mandanna's social media post triggers rumours about relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Surprisingly, both the photos had the same background which was enough for netizens to assume that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are living together.

The post has gone viral on social media and become one of the most discussed topics in showbiz.

Social media has been abuzz with theories, with some fans convinced that the Geeta Govindam stars are 'engaged' and have been living together for the past 3-4 years away from everyone's eye.