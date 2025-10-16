Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pre-test for first phase of 2027 Census to be conducted from November 10 to 30

The pre-test is conducted to check the preparedness and plug loopholes, if any, during the process.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 16:52 IST
India NewsCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us