<p>New Delhi: The pre-test for the first phase of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/census">Census of India</a> 2027 will be conducted from November 10 to 30, 2025 in all states and union territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.</p><p>"The pre-test of the first phase of Census of India, 2027 that is House-listing and Housing Census in selected sample areas shall be conducted from 10 November, 2025 to 30 November, 2025 in all States and Union territories," a gazette notification said. </p><p>There shall also be an option for self-enumeration from November 1 to 7, it said. The pre-test is conducted to check the preparedness and plug loopholes, if any, during the process.</p><p>On June 16, the government had officially kickstarted 'Census 2027' by issuing a notification for conducting the exercise after a gap of 16 years along with caste enumeration for the first time in independent India.</p><p>The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases -- House Listing Operation and population enumeration. </p><p>In the first phase of Census operations, which is the House-listing Operation (HLO), details related to the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected while in the second phase, when population is counted, demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. </p><p>The population count will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026 in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.</p><p>The last time India conducted a Census was in 2011 but caste was not counted as part of the exercise, which is carried out under Census Act, 1948 and Census Rules, 1990. The exercise, which will be the first-ever digital census in the country giving the citizens an opportunity to self-enumerate, will cost the government at least Rs 13,000 crore.</p>