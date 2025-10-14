<p>After the completion of Social and Educational survey across Karnataka, the government and aided schools are set to reopen after Diwali celebrations.</p><p>Last week, addressing a press conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "MLC Puttanna and the teachers’ association requested an extension of 10 extra days. Accordingly, we've declared holidays for government and aided schools till October 18. Holidays have been announced for eight working days.”</p>.Social & Educational Survey: Karnataka extends Dasara holidays for government, aided schools .<p><strong>When will Bengaluru schools reopen?</strong></p><p>It is believed that by October 18, the survey will end across the state whereas in Greater Bengaluru Areas, it is said to be completed by October 20.</p><p>With Diwali festival being observed on October 21 and 22m schools are set to reopen on October 23.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the teachers have agreed to compensate the lost class hours by conducting special classes.</p><p>Over 1.6 lakh government staffs are involved in the ongoing social-educational survey, taken every 10 years, where Bengaluru alone is allotted with 6,700 staffs.</p><p>The survey began on September 22 was pushed further for 10 more days due to delay in some districts.</p>.Socio-edu survey: Digitalised info to be stored with data centre.<p>"We planned to finish the survey by October 7. But while some districts are nearly done, others are still behind,” he said. </p><p>According to data from the commission, 1.43 crore of the estimated 1.87 crore households (76.49 per cent) in the state were covered by the end of October 12.</p>